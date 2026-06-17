Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Vedanta, Varun Beverages, Coforge And Zydus Lifesciences — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coforge Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Varun Beverages Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, www.catapan.in and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 306.50 )

Doshi: Buy

Weakest is Vedanta Iron And Steel out of all demerged entities.

Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta look good.

Vedanta Power may go up slowly till the next quarter.

Not too much sure about Vedanta Oil.

Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 213.76)

Sarvade: Sell

Stock is in an uptrend on a daily basis.

On a weekly and monthly basis is seeing a downtrend.

Exiting it will be a good strategy.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 1,061.40)

Sarvade: Hold

Trend is very strong on daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Structure is also good.

Can hold.

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Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,465.70)

Doshi: Buy

Much better player than other stocks.

Margins will still be an issue for the sector.

Revenue guidance for the IT sector is not up to the mark.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 544.05 )

Doshi: Sell

Sell the stock on rise.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 4,207.70)

Sarvade: Hold

Hold the stock.

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