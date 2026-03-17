Buy, Sell Or Hold: Fractal, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, PG Electroplast, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd? Should you hold shares of PG Electroplast Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Forge Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities Ltd. and Swati Hotkar, AVP-Technical Research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 175.63)

Astha: Buy

Strong fall in the stock prices in last few days.

Stock well poised to move above Rs 200 level.

Company has gained market share.

Business is continuously showing strength.

Bharat Forge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,746.80)

Swati: Hold or buy

View on Bharat Forge is positive.

Counter is trading in upward rising channel.

Stock has potential to reach Rs 1,800.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd.(TRIL) (CMP: Rs 281.20)

Astha: Hold

News flow from management is not positive.

Order inflow is very strong.

Q4F26 looks strong in order book.

Lower levels can be witnessed on the stock.

Hold with target price of Rs 300

Fractal Analytics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 793.00)

Astha: Hold, don't add more

Positive on this stock as it is into AI.

However, listing has been negative.

Should see upside providing we see relief on macro front.

Stock should see good momentum once geopolitical issues subsides.

Trent Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,623.00)

Astha: Wait and watch

Wait for downside or results to come in.

Added 48 Zudio and 17 Westside stores.

Long-term stock can movie upside.

Add at lower levels.

PG Electroplast Ltd. (CMP: Rs 523.60)

Swati: Hold

Stock has regressed to 61.08%.

Stock has taken support of Fibonacci level.

Pullback rally can be witnessed in the stock.

Slowly, stock will see reversal.



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