Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Housing, IRCTC And Tata Power — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Housing, IRCTC and Tata Power.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Housing, IRCTC And Tata Power — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Power Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research analyst at Teji Mandi and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Gedia: Hold

  • Its witnessing a consolidating.
  • Expecting a move towards Rs 435-Rs 445 zone where we see some resistance.
  • Hold the stock.

JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 136.24)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Wait for a couple of years, long term prospects are good.
  • Ultratech can be better if one wishes to invest in a large cap.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Company (CMP: Rs 506.20)

Gorakshakar: Wait And Watch 

  • Biggest issue is, already covered 75-80% of market.
  • Market no growing well, so growth potential has slowed down.
  • Wait until first quarter results to make a decision.

Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 14,348)

Gedia: Buy

  • Current price is right market price to enter.
  • Keep trailing stoploss at Rs 14,000.
  • Target at Rs 15,500.

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 88.65)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Hold for the next 12-18 months.

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 88.65)

Gorakshakar: Hold

  • Continue to hold.
  • Keep timeframe of 18-24 months.

ALSO READ: Ratnadeep Retail Files IPO Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 400 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Chip Stocks Rout: SanDisk, Micron, AMD, Intel, Other Wall Street Hot Bets Slump Up To 14%

Chip Stocks Rout: SanDisk, Micron, AMD, Intel, Other Wall Street Hot Bets Slump Up To 14%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source