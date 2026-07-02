Buy, Sell Or Hold: BEL, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Housing, IRCTC And Tata Power — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Power Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research analyst at Teji Mandi and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 415.05)

Gedia: Hold

Its witnessing a consolidating.

Expecting a move towards Rs 435-Rs 445 zone where we see some resistance.

Hold the stock.

JSW Cement (CMP: Rs 136.24)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Wait for a couple of years, long term prospects are good.

Ultratech can be better if one wishes to invest in a large cap.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Company (CMP: Rs 506.20)

Gorakshakar: Wait And Watch

Biggest issue is, already covered 75-80% of market.

Market no growing well, so growth potential has slowed down.

Wait until first quarter results to make a decision.

Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 14,348)

Gedia: Buy

Current price is right market price to enter.

Keep trailing stoploss at Rs 14,000.

Target at Rs 15,500.

Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 88.65)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold for the next 12-18 months.

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 88.65)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Continue to hold.

Keep timeframe of 18-24 months.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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