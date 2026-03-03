Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, Oil India, L&T, Asian Paints, NTPC And Paytm — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Oil India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Larsen & Toubro Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president of technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities and Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs. 2,501.2)

Palvivya: Hold

It is in uptrend across all time frames.

Trading ne

Trend is on the bullish side.

Keep stoploss of 2,400.

When the stock takes out Rs. 2,570, then we may see a possible rally towards Rs. 2,750- Rs. 2,800.

Oil India (CMP: Rs. 488.05)

D'Cunha: Buy On Dips

Just because prices have gone up doesn't mean exploration activity has increased.

Most orders are domestic, nothing has changed on the domestic side.

Already factored in all the positives from their earnings and future outlook.

Still relatively a little expensive valuation wise.

Be cautious and add at lower levels.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs. 4,066.7)

D'Cunha: Buy

Offers most fruitful risk-return benefit.

Upto 37% orderbook does come from the Middle East, could get hampered in terms of implementation.

Also do have a larger domestic business.

In an investment time frame of three to five years there will be more orders for rebuilding after the war.

Has strength to ride through the crisis period and emerged stronger after it settles down.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs. 2,307.1)

D'Cunha: Buy

One can accumulate the counter

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 3: Nifty Support At 24,730-24,700 Amid Stock Market Crash

NTPC (CMP: Rs. 377.55)

D'Cunha: Hold

One can continue to hold the stock.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs. 1,052.5)

Palvivya: Buy

One can buy at current levels.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) (CMP: Rs. 1,059.4)

Palvivya: Buy On Dips

One can add on this decline.

Add with a view for six months.

MRF (CMP: Rs. 1,38,825)

Palvivya: Hold

Continue to hold.

Keep stoploss of Rs 1,30,000.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash Today: Nifty, Sensex Shed Over 1% As Middle East Crisis Triggers Global Rout; IndiGo, L&T Top Losers

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.