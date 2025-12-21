BSE Rejig, Navi Mumbai Airports Opening, Christmas, And More — The Week Ahead
Market direction will hinge on IPO action, BSE Rejig, as well as US GDP data.
As domestic markets reopen on Monday, investor sentiment is likely to be shaped by several key developments scheduled through the week.
Indian markets will see a mid-week trading holiday on Dec. 25, and action is expected to remain subdued as major markets will go on an extended holiday. US markets will go for an early break on Dec. 24 and resume trading on Dec. 26.
Here are the events to watch out for in the coming week.
Dec. 22 BSE Rejig
InterGlobe Aviation and Tata Motors are set to be in focus on Monday, with the airline operator entering the Sensex as its newest constituent. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, meanwhile, will exit the benchmark following its recent demerger, which has altered its market positioning.
The BSE 500 will also undergo a significant reshuffle, with 32 stocks set to be added while an equal number will be removed. These changes, effective Dec. 22, are part of the index’s semi-annual review, which factors in market capitalisation, free-float and liquidity, among other parameters.
Several other indices are due for reconstitution as well, including the BSE 100, BSE Sensex 50 and the BSE Bankex.
IPO Action
Primary market activity is set to pick up this week, with as many as 11 issues slated to hit the Street, collectively aiming to raise around Rs 750 crore.
The mainboard segment will see just one offering, with Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality opening for subscription on Monday. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.
The rest of the action will be in the SME space. IPOs lined up for launch include Apollo Techno Industries, Admach Systems, Dhara Rail Projects, Sundrex Oil, EPW India and more. Issue sizes across these SME offerings range from roughly Rs 31 crore to a little over Rs 105 crore.
NMIA Airport Opens Its Doors
The grand opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Dec. 25 is also just around the corner, and the anticipation has reached fever-pitch among residents of Navi Mumbai, broader MMR region, Pune and beyond.
Adani Airports Holdings, which has co-developed the airport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with CIDCO, has built the Navi Mumbai International Airport with a focus on affordability and targeting a demographic that ranges from first-time flyers to corporate travelers, said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.
Jeet Adani revealed that the new facility emphasises a curated passenger experience and the entire airport has been meticulously designed to meet the needs of an average Indian flyer.
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Airport Being Built As More Than An Airport, To Mirror Global Models — Jeet Adani Outlines Plans
US Q3 GDP And Jobs Data
The upcoming third-quarter economic growth data is unlikely to trigger a strong market reaction, as delays linked to the government shutdown have already dulled its impact.
Still, if the report shows the economy expanding at more than 3% for a second consecutive quarter, it is likely to revive questions around the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates three times in 2025. Rate cuts typically accompany weaker conditions, making the move appear counterintuitive at a time when inflation remains above the 2% target, unemployment is low, and equity markets are near record highs.