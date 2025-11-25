US Cancels Release Of Q3 GDP Advance Estimates Data Following Government Shutdown
The Bureau of Economic Analysis has announced that it will not publish the Q3 GDP Advance Estimate, originally scheduled for Oct. 30, marking a rare cancellation of a major economic indicator. The move came following the recent government shutdown.
The agency said other reports, including Personal Income and Outlays for September and county-level GDP and income data, will be rescheduled for later dates, with the next update set for Dec. 5.
As per a Reuters report, last week, the BEA said the second estimate of third-quarter GDP and preliminary corporate profits that were due on Nov. 26 was to be rescheduled. The BEA publishes advance, second and third estimates for quarterly GDP.
Bureau of Economic Analysis gave the following updates
Gross Domestic Product, 3rd Quarter 2025 (Advance Estimate) is cancelled. These data were originally scheduled for release on Oct. 30.
Personal Income and Outlays, September 2025, will be released on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. These data were originally scheduled for release on Oct. 31.
Gross Domestic Product by County and Personal Income by County, 2024, will be rescheduled. These data were originally scheduled for release on Dec. 3.
Real Personal Consumption Expenditures by State and Real Personal Income by State and Metropolitan Area, 2024, will be rescheduled. These data were originally scheduled for release on Dec. 11.
Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, U.S. and States, 2024, will be rescheduled. These data were originally planned for release in November 2025.
