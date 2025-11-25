US Cancels Release Of Q3 GDP Advance Estimates Data Following Government Shutdown

The Bureau of Economic Analysis has announced that it will not publish the Q3 GDP Advance Estimate, originally scheduled for Oct. 30, marking a rare cancellation of a major economic indicator. The move came following the recent government shutdown.

The agency said other reports, including Personal Income and Outlays for September and county-level GDP and income data, will be rescheduled for later dates, with the next update set for Dec. 5.

As per a Reuters report, last week, the BEA said the second estimate of third-quarter GDP and preliminary corporate profits that were due on Nov. 26 was to be rescheduled. The BEA publishes advance, second and third estimates for quarterly GDP.