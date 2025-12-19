BSE Mock Trading Session On Dec 20: Timings, Testing Procedure — All You Need To Know

The BSE will conduct a mock trading session across equities, derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts segment on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The exchange has scheduled the mock trading sessions for all the segments from primary site (PR) and disaster recovery site (DR), according to a circular.

"Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals, etc," it added.

The BSE mock trading session will begin with log-in from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The morning block deal window (PR) will run from 9:45 to 10:00 a.m.

The bourse has told market participants that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation. The trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities.

It asked traders to participate actively in the mock trading sessions.

"To be able to provide our members with a robust and efficient system for trading with better features, feedback from all members is very important. We solicit your active support and participation in this endeavor. We request all members to give their feedback for the mock trading session on the contact numbers/ email id by 5:00 p.m.," the circular said.

Traders can contact their respective Relationship Manager or either the BSE Helpdesk or the BSE Tech Support team teams for any clarification and queries, BSE said.