D-Street's Top 100 Firms' Wealth Swells By Rs 148 Lakh Crore In Five Years: Bharti Airtel, BSE Key Gainers

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest wealth creator, adding Rs 7.9 lakh crore, closely followed by ICICI Bank at Rs 7.4 lakh crore and State Bank of India. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) delivered the fastest gains among all listed stocks, posting a 124% total return CAGR, the highest in the study.

BSE was followed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Jindal Stainless with a CAGR of 95% and 90% respectively. Rs 1 crore invested equally in 2020 in the top 10 fastest wealth creators would be worth Rs 24 crore in 2025, a return CAGR of 88% compared to 24% for the Nifty total return index.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) outperformed the equity market in each of the five years, making it the most consistent and best all-round wealth creator. HAL has outperformed the Nifty total return index in all the last five years, and has the highest total return CAGR of 75%.

Overall, the pace of wealth creation at 38% CAGR is the highest in the last 17 study periods, also significantly higher than the BSE Sensex return CAGR of 21%. India's public-sector undertakings, particularly in defence, energy and utilities, with HAL, BEL and NTPC were among key contributors.