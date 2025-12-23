BSE Clarifies On New Monthly Index Options Report; Says Evaluation Underway, No Material Event

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a clarification following a media report suggesting plans to launch additional monthly index option products.

BSE said in an exchange filing, "Regarding monthly index option products, BSE is evaluating the needs of market to broaden its derivatives segment, there are no events which warrant disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India"

BSE stated that while it often evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation, there are no events warranting disclosure under SEBI’s Listing Regulations. The exchange reiterated that the revamp of its BANKEX index, effective December 26, 2025, had already been communicated earlier.

The filing read, "BSE routinely evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation. Regarding the revamp of BANKEX (BSE Bankex Index) the Exchange had already communicated this to the market on November 19, 2025"