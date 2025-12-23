Business NewsMarketsBSE Clarifies On New Monthly Index Options Report; Says Evaluation Underway, No Material Event
ADVERTISEMENT

BSE Clarifies On New Monthly Index Options Report; Says Evaluation Underway, No Material Event

BSE stated that while it often evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation, there are no events warranting disclosure.

23 Dec 2025, 03:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange clarifies on earlier report. (Image source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange clarifies on earlier report. (Image source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has issued a clarification following a media report suggesting plans to launch additional monthly index option products.

BSE said in an exchange filing, "Regarding monthly index option products, BSE is evaluating the needs of market to broaden its derivatives segment, there are no events which warrant disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India"

BSE stated that while it often evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation, there are no events warranting disclosure under SEBI’s Listing Regulations. The exchange reiterated that the revamp of its BANKEX index, effective December 26, 2025, had already been communicated earlier.

The filing read, "BSE routinely evaluates opportunities to strengthen its product offerings and enhance market participation. Regarding the revamp of BANKEX (BSE Bankex Index) the Exchange had already communicated this to the market on November 19, 2025"

BSE Clarifies On New Monthly Index Options Report; Says Evaluation Underway, No Material Event

The scrip fell as much as 2.18% to Rs 2,715 apiece. It pared losses to trade 1.39% lower at Rs 2,737 apiece, as of 03:06 p.m. This compares to a flat NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 47.99% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 52.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.4%

ALSO READ

BSE Shares End Higher After Reports Indicate Launch Of New Monthly Index Options
Opinion
BSE Shares End Higher After Reports Indicate Launch Of New Monthly Index Options
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT