BPCL Board Meeting To Approve Q4 Results Rescheduled; Check Revised Date, Share Price History And More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results next week. It is the second-largest oil marketing company in India. The company has Maharatna status. Here's everything you need to know about BPCL's Q4FY26 results schedule.

BPCL Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company said that due to "certain unavoidable circumstances", the meeting of the Board of Directors has been rescheduled on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 to approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The meeting was originally scheduled for May 12. The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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BPCL Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed till May 21.

BPCL Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the details for an earnings call with investors and analysts.

BPCL Q3 Results

BPCL reported a 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 1,37,298.79 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 128,158.36 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit jumped 88.87% YoY to Rs 7,188.4 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,805.94 crore in Q3FY25.

BPCL Share Price History

Shares of BPCL have fallen 1.01% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has grown nearly 1% and in the past six months, it has decreased over 21%. On a year-to-date basis, BPCL share price has fallen by 22.70%. Over the past year, it has declined 4.58%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 391.65 apiece on the NSE on Feb. 5, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 266.60 apiece on April 2, 2026. At 9:45 a.m. on Monday, BPCL shares were trading 2.59% lower at Rs 294.90 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.25% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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