Bonus Issues To Watch This Week —Godfrey Phillips And GHV Infra Projects
Godfrey Phillips's board has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.
GHV Infra Projects Ltd. and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. are all set to allocate bonus issues of shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.
The record date is crucial to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.
Here is a look at companies that declared record dates for bonus issues coming up this week:
Godfrey Phillips India Bonus Issue — Record Date And More
Godfrey Phillips's board has recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, which means The company will issue two new fully paid-up bonus shares for every one share held by the shareholder. The record date for the bonus issue to determine who is eligible has been set as Sept. 16, that is Tuesday.
GHV Infra Projects Bonus Issue — Record Date And More
GHV Infra Projects' board has recommended an issue of bonus shares not exceeding 4,32,45,000 in the ratio of 3:2, that is three new equity share for every two existing equity shares held in the company, at a face value of Rs 5.
The record date for the same, which will determine who all are eligible to receive the bonus shares is set as Sept. 16, that is Tuesday.