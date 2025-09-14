Bonus Issues To Watch This Week —Godfrey Phillips And GHV Infra Projects

GHV Infra Projects Ltd. and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. are all set to allocate bonus issues of shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.

The record date is crucial to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the bonus shares. The date is announced in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

Here is a look at companies that declared record dates for bonus issues coming up this week: