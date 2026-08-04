Blue Jet Healthcare, Exide Shares In Focus After Q1 Results; Motilal Oswal Bullish On One, Cautious On Other

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Motilal Oswal Report

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. and Exide Industries Ltd. are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings, highlighting a recovery in Blue Jet's pharma intermediates business and robust growth across Exide's lead-acid battery segments.

While the brokerage reiterated a Buy rating on Blue Jet Healthcare, it maintained a Neutral stance on Exide citing valuation concerns and uncertainty around long-term returns from its lithium-ion battery venture.

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Mosl Exide Industries Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Blue Jet Healthcare Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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