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Blue Jet Healthcare, Exide Shares In Focus After Q1 Results; Motilal Oswal Bullish On One, Cautious On Other

Motilal Oswal remains positive on Blue Jet Healthcare amid signs of recovery in pharma intermediates, while retaining a Neutral stance on Exide despite a stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance.

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Blue Jet Healthcare, Exide Shares In Focus After Q1 Results; Motilal Oswal Bullish On One, Cautious On Other
Blue Jet Healthcare and Exide Industries are in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed their June-quarter earnings.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
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Exide Industries Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. and Exide Industries Ltd. are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings, highlighting a recovery in Blue Jet's pharma intermediates business and robust growth across Exide's lead-acid battery segments.

While the brokerage reiterated a Buy rating on Blue Jet Healthcare, it maintained a Neutral stance on Exide citing valuation concerns and uncertainty around long-term returns from its lithium-ion battery venture.

ALSO READ: NALCO Upgraded, Narayana Health Target Price Raised, Jupiter Life Line Downgraded Post Q1 Results — Details Inside

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Exide Industries Q1.pdf
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Mosl Blue Jet Healthcare Q1.pdf
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