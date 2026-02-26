Bitcoin Approaches $70,000 As Risk Appetite Returns To Crypto

Bitcoin approached the $70,000 level, snapping a three-session losing streak as stocks posted modest gains and broader risk sentiment improved with Nvidia Corp.'s earnings report.

The largest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 9.3% to $69,987 in New York trading, marking its biggest intraday gain since Feb. 6 as technology stocks led a tentative rebound across risk assets. The bellwether digital asset last reached $70,000 on Feb. 16. Ether rose around 13% to around $2,100.

Smaller tokens also advanced with Solana gaining around 16%, while XRP rose by 10%.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg News

“The move higher likely reflects some dip-buying behavior after the extended selloff,” said Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, adding that Bitcoin reaching $70,000 would shift the narrative.

ALSO READ: Does Crypto Rally Every Ramadan — And What's The Outlook For This One?

A modest relief rally took hold after a benign State of the Union address from the US president. Nvidia, seen as a barometer for the AI-fueled trade, gave a bullish quarterly revenue forecast, signaling that the build-out of AI computing remains on track.

An initial uptick in cryptocurrencies came alongside a rise in equities as President Donald Trump defended his economic record. A Supreme Court decision invalidating his ability to use emergency powers to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs — a key policy initiative — contributed to a plunge in crypto prices earlier this week, after Trump invoked a different authority to say he would impose 15% global tariffs.

The president, who was seen as pro-crypto when he returned to the White House last year, didn't mention digital assets in his speech.

US demand has been down across the crypto market, but now investors are seeing a rotation into altcoins, with more of them outstripping Bitcoin, said Daniel Reis-Faria, chief executive officer of ZeroStack.

“Bitcoin trades inside a broader market system now, so when liquidity tightens, volatility increases,” he said, adding that assets like Solana that generate “real yield will hold up better than assets that were just moving on momentum.”

The industry mood remains cautious. On Feb. 5, Bitcoin tumbled some 13%, the most in nearly four years. The token is down nearly 50% from an all-time high of almost $127,000 reached in early October.

ALSO READ: 'Sell Bitcoin Now!': Peter Schiff Warns Investors Of Crypto Plunging Up To $20,000

Investors should avoid reading too much into the recent gains “after such a large drift lower,” said Jake Ostrovskis, head of over-the-counter trading at Wintermute, adding that until the token is back over $75,000 it's “hard to see many taking it seriously.”

Nearly 9 million Bitcoin — 45% of all tokens in circulation — are worth less than what holders paid for them, according to data from researcher Glassnode. That helps explain why every rally is dying on arrival — burned holders sell into any bounce, sapping upward momentum.

“I see parallels between the current situation and what we saw in 2022, when a sharp decline was followed by months of sideways movement, and only then did the market turn to growth and renew its highs, which took just over a year,” Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, said this week.

The crypto market as a whole is also under pressure, with the total market value down more than 20% from one year ago, according to CoinGecko.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.