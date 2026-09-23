Bharat Forge Closes QIP At Rs 1,890 Per Share, Approves Allotment Of 1.1 Crore Shares To QIBs

Bharat Forge QIP: Bharat Forge Ltd. has closed its qualified institutions placement (QIP) and approved the allotment of 1,05,82,010 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 1,890 per share.

The issue, which opened on September 17, 2026, closed on September 22, 2026. The allotment was approved by the company's Investment Committee – Strategic Business at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Bharat Forge QIP Issue Price

The company has allotted 1,05,82,010 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to eligible QIBs at Rs 1,890 per share. The issue price includes a discount of Rs 57.70 per share, or 2.96%, to the floor price of Rs 1,947.70 per share, as per the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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The total amount raised through the QIP stood at Rs 20,000 million, or Rs 2,000 crore.

The company said the issue was opened on September 17 and was closed on September 22 following receipt of application forms and funds in the escrow account from eligible QIBs.

Bharat Forge QIP: Equity Share Capital

Following the allotment, Bharat Forge's subscribed and fully paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 956,177,264, comprising 47,08,08,632 equity shares of Rs 2 each, to Rs 977,341,284, comprising 48,86,70,642 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

The company said its shareholding pattern before and after the issue will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified under the applicable SEBI Listing Regulations.

Bharat Forge QIP: Key Details

The QIP involved the issuance of 1,05,82,010 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 1,890 per share.

The total amount raised was Rs 20,000 million, or Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue was conducted under the provisions of Chapter VI of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, as amended, along with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Bharat Forge also approved and adopted the placement document dated September 22, 2026, and finalised the confirmation of allocation notes to be sent to eligible QIBs.

The company further approved the issuance of refund intimation letters to bidders who are entitled to receive any refund amount.

Bharat Forge QIP: What The Company Said

The Investment Committee approved the issuance and allotment of the equity shares to eligible QIBs pursuant to the closure of the issue.

Bharat Forge said the meeting of the Investment Committee commenced at 11:30 p.m. and concluded at 11:50 p.m. on September 22.

The company will submit the required information relating to the allotment and shareholding pattern to the stock exchanges in accordance with the applicable listing regulations.

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