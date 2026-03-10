BEL, HAL Among Motilal Oswal's Buy In Defence Pack — Check Full List

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

The current conflict in the Middle East is likely to drive higher global defense spending as nations prioritize security and military preparedness. Accoding to Motilal Oswal, in this environment, India's defense sector is well positioned to benefit from both rising domestic procurement and increasing export opportunities, supported by the government's push for indigenization and a growing reputation in global arms markets.

However, in the near term, the brokerage will also look out for supply chain constraints, particularly related to specialized components and imported subsystems, which could affect the execution timelines of certain defense platforms.

The brokerage maintains its positive stance on Bharat Electronics, Hindusta Aeronautics and Astra Microwave. However the brokerage remains Neutral on Zen Technologies.

