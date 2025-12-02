Asian Paints Up Nearly 25% Since October; UBS Upgrades Stock To 'Neutral' — Check Target Price

The share price of Asian Paints Ltd. is trading in the green on Tuesday, after brokerage firm UBS turned more positive on the counter amid its mid-October rally of nearly 25%, post the sudden resignation of Birla Opus' CEO. The company also posted a stronger-than-expected Q2 performance.

UBS upgraded Asian Paints to 'neutral' and raised its target price to Rs 3,200, marking an upside potential of 11.5%.

Despite a sluggish demand environment, Asian Paints managed to deliver double-digit volume growth, though UBS notes this came off a low base.

UBS believes the worst of the disruption cycle is now behind the company, but cautions that the sharp stock run-up already embeds significant earnings expectations, roughly a 12% long-term CAGR over 15 years. Competitive intensity, it adds, may not have fully eased. Birla Opus' planned capacity is now operational, but the new entrant is yet to spell out its strategy, the brokerage points out.