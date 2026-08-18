As IPO Nears, Anthropic's Revenue Run Rate Soars Past $65 Billion

Anthropic PBC is on track to generate annualized revenue of more than $65 billion based on its current performance, according to people familiar with the matter, up more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of last year.

The company's run rate, a metric that projects full-year revenue from a shorter period, hit $65 billion by the end of July, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information. Anthropic shared the figures as part of a regular update with investors, one person said.

The dramatic acceleration in revenue bolsters Anthropic's plans for a public listing. Anthropic and OpenAI have filed confidential paperwork to go public, with Anthropic expected to make its Wall Street debut as soon as this fall, ahead of OpenAI.

Anthropic declined to comment.

Once viewed as the underdog, Anthropic has gained traction with AI tools that streamline complex tasks, including coding. Anthropic's revenue run rate topped $9 billion in late 2025 and crossed $47 billion in May. OpenAI's revenue run rate recently exceeded $40 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, though the two firms may not measure it the same way.

Anthropic reported a preliminary revenue figure of more than $11.5 billion in its latest completed quarter, compared with $787 million in the corresponding period in 2025, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News. The company also reported positive adjusted operating income for the quarter, the documents show.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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