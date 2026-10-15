Angel One Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 45%, Declares Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Angel One reported a 45% quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 231 crore in the previous quarter, according to the company's results. Revenue remained largely flat at Rs 1,427 crore, marginally lower than Rs 1,430 crore in the preceding quarter. Ebitda rose 31% to Rs 636 crore from Rs 485 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 44.6% from 33.9%.

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, with October 22, 2026, set as the record date.

Angel One Q2 Result Highlights (QoQ)

Net Profit up 45.0% at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 231 crore.

Revenue declines 0.2% at Rs 1,427 crore versus Rs 1,430 crore.

EBITDA up 31.0% at Rs 636 crore versus Rs 485 crore.

EBITDA Margin up 1,070 Bps at 44.6% versus 33.9%.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share.

Ambarish Kenghe, group CEO of Angel One, said the company's client franchise remained resilient despite changes in India's market structure, including revised bank funding norms and the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in cash equities.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While these changes temporarily affected broking activity, client engagement recovered steadily during the quarter. Average daily orders reached 5.8 million in September 2026, approaching pre-CAS levels, Kenghe said. He added that the average client funding book reached a record Rs 74.5 billion in the second quarter, marking a 40.5% increase year-on-year.

READ | Defence Stocks In Focus: Govt Signs Rs 4,000 Crore Worth Deals For GSAT-7C Satellite, Varunastra Torpedoes

Angel One's average client funding book scaled a new high of Rs 74.5 billion in Q2FY27, growing 40.5% year-on-year, reflecting increased demand for client funding. Credit distribution also recorded strong growth. Disbursements stood at Rs 6.9 billion during the quarter, up 51.8% year-on-year. September 2026 saw the highest-ever monthly credit distribution of nearly Rs 2.8 billion.

Unique systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations stood at 1.9 million in Q2FY27, declining 19% year-on-year. In wealth management, assets under management (AUM) rose 160.5% year-on-year to Rs 160 billion. The client base exceeded 2,975 as of September 2026.

Angel One's asset management business reported AUM of Rs 5.7 billion at the end of September 2026, an increase of 41.3% year-on-year.

Angel One Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of Angel One closed as much as 2.27% higher during the day at Rs 313 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 1.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 6.10% in one week and 5.21% in one month. The shares are up 32.47% year-to-date and 28.01% in one year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.