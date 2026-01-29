Adani Power Q3 Results: Net Profit At 2,488 Crore

Adani Power Ltd.'s third quarter revenue from operations remained stable at Rs 12,717 crore compared with Rs 13,434 crore in Q3 FY25, even as the company faced lower tariffs and reduced other income. Consolidated continuing Ebidta came in at Rs 4,636 crore versus Rs 4,786 crore a year earlier, highlighting the resilience of earnings in an environment of weak demand growth.

Net profit remained strong at Rs 2,488 crore compared with Rs 2,940 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, primarily reflecting lower one-time prior period income.

Power sales for the quarter stood at 23.6 billion units, marginally higher than 23.3 billion units recorded in the same period last year, despite demand being disrupted by an early and extended monsoon. All-India power demand was flat at 392.2 BU due to extended monsoons, cooler temperatures, and high base effect.

During the December quarter, the company secured a new long-term power purchase agreement with the Assam DISCOM for 3,200 MW of capacity.

"We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 GW expansion already tied up in PPAs with State DISCOMs. Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets," said CEO S B Khyalia.

Adani Power continues to benefit from strong liquidity and healthy profitability, which have helped in keeping leverage low despite the ongoing capacity expansion program, a statement said.

