AceVector IPO Day 3: What GMP Signals As Issue Booked 1.13 Times On Day 2 — Should You Subscribe?

AceVector IPO Day 3: Investors will focus on the Day 3 subscription of the AceVector IPO today after the issue was subscribed 1.13 times on Day 2.

AceVector IPO Day 3 Subscription

The subscription for the AceVector IPO will begin at 10 am today and close later in the day.

AceVector IPO GMP

AceVector IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 2. With an upper price band of Rs 32 per share, the estimated listing price for the AceVector IPO is Rs 34, indicating a potential listing gain of 6.25%.

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AceVector IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

AceVector IPO was subscribed 1.13 times overall on Day 2. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 1.20 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.03 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.34 times.

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AceVector IPO Issue Details

AceVector IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 133 crore.

The AceVector IPO opened for subscription on September 25, 2026, and will close on September 29, 2026. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 30, 2026, while the shares are proposed to list on the NSE and BSE on October 5, 2026.

The IPO has a price band of Rs 30-32 per share, with a lot size of 468 shares. The minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs 14,976 for 468 shares, based on the upper end of the price band.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

About Acevector Ltd.

Incorporated in 2007, Acevector Ltd. operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem through its subsidiaries, spanning data, technology and AI-driven businesses. Its operations include a value-focused e-commerce marketplace, e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms and consumer brand businesses.

The ecosystem comprises Snapdeal, a value-driven lifestyle e-commerce marketplace offering affordable and quality merchandise across lifestyle categories; Uniware, Convertway and Shipway, which provide a comprehensive suite of e-commerce enablement SaaS products supporting end-to-end e-commerce operations; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel portfolio of value-focused consumer brands.

In FY 2026, Snapdeal served customers nationwide across 18,972 pin codes in India, primarily catering to middle-income and value-conscious consumers in Tier 2+ and smaller cities. This segment represents a large untapped market for value-focused e-commerce.

Acevector Competitive Strengths

Acevector's key competitive strengths include a diversified ecosystem designed to drive organic and inorganic growth across its businesses, supported by a centralised strategy.

The company operates a leading value-focused e-commerce marketplace built for value shoppers and has robust unit economics, with operating leverage in effect to support improved profitability.

Its proprietary technology stack powers a discovery-led and personalised shopping experience. Acevector also has the ability to identify, acquire and scale businesses across the e-commerce value chain.

The company further highlights its governance practices, experienced management team and marquee investors as key strengths.

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