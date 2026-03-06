Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper's Reaction To Khushi Mukherjee's Bold Photos Sparks Debate

Rapper Santy Sharma has become the subject of a social media debate after reacting to actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee's bold photos and videos online. His comments quickly spread across platforms, leading to a wider discussion about influencer responsibility, freedom of expression and how society talks about sensitive issues.

The issue began when Santy shared his thoughts on some bold photos and videos that Khushi had posted on her social media accounts. The rapper said that influencers and celebrities who have a large number of followers should think carefully about the type of content they share, especially because social media is easily accessible to teenagers and young users.

According to him, public figures should be mindful of the example they set through their social media presence.

However, the discussion took a serious turn after Santy made a controversial comment during the conversation. He said that “women like this are contributing to the rise of rape cases in India.” The remark quickly drew criticism from many social media users, who said the statement was insensitive and unfair.

Many people pointed out that crimes such as rape cannot be connected to a person's clothing, behaviour or social media posts. At the same time, some users said Santy may have been trying to raise concerns about how certain types of online content influence society, even though his words were strongly criticised.

Khushi also responded to the reactions surrounding her posts. Speaking about the issue, she said “my social media is my space and I share what I like. People always have the option to ignore it if they don't like it.”

As the discussion continued online, the debate expanded beyond the two individuals. Users began discussing larger issues such as influencer culture, the limits of free speech and the need to handle conversations about crime with sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the controversy has also led many people to search for more information about Santy Sharma.

Santy is an independent rapper, singer and lyricist who has been building his career in India's hip-hop scene for several years. He comes from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and is often described as one of the early rappers from the region to gain attention in the independent music space.

He first gained recognition with songs like Suni Suni Sadko in 2016 and the motivational rap track Udaan in 2017. Since then, he has released several other songs including Koshish Meri, Tribute, Ek Thi Meri Girlfriend, Killin, Choco Moco, Gangsta, Black Heart, Baahon Mein, Ek Din, Backless Dress and Peeta Daaru.

In 2025, Santy released his first solo album Reborn, which featured eight tracks. He has also announced that his next single, “I Don't Care,” will release on March 10 on major music streaming platforms.

