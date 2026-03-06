The Kerala Story 2 Vs Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 8: Films Gain Pace On Second Weekend

The first week of March has been dominated by The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, along with an impressive collection from Thaai Kizhavi, a Tamil comedy film. As they are gearing up for their second weekend collection, here's how both the movies have done over their first week's box office collection.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

As per The Box Office India reports, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond garnered Rs. 4.25 crore on the first Saturday of its release. This is slightly lower compared to its first part, The Kerala Story, which had then collected an opening figure of Rs. 6.75 crore. The Kerala Story 2 is at an estimate of Rs. 0.99 crores on it's 8th day collection.

Previously this week, it started off with its best collection yet on Sunday with Rs. 4.75 crore and relatively slowing down over the week. This makes up a total estimated collection of the Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond with Rs. 23.89 crore. It is significantly doing well, compared to the fact that there are no current strong competitors, making it stand firm at this week's box office collection.

The 8th day attracted the majority of the Chennai audience as it marked about 33% of the occupancy from that region. This was followed by Bengaluru at 12%, NCR at 11.50%, and Lucknow at 11% across all the major regions.

Thaai Kizhavi

Meanwhile, the comedy Tamil film directed by Sivakumar Murugesan has managed to get some decent numbers over the week. According to the Sacnilk numbrs, it started off with its opening day collection of Rs. 2.65 crore on Friday.

It earned its best yet on Sunday with a huge jump to Rs. 6.15 crores, and then slowing down over the week days to Rs. 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs. 2.7 crore on Tuesday, and then gradually decreasing from Wednesday to Rs. 2.2 crore.

Currently, Thhai Kizhavi has collected Rs. 0.74 crore on its 8th day, making it the second Friday. These total numbers account for the total box office collection of Rs. 23.99, slightly higher than the total collection of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond.

The 8th day show marked a 25.50% of occupancy in Pondicherry, followed by Trichy, Vellore, and Madurai at 25%, 22%, and 22.50% occupancy, respectively.

At the moment, it is just a quick race to find out who surpasses the Rs. 25 crore mark first.

