War Machine Twitter Review: Alan Ritchson's New Survival Thriller Draws Predator Comparisons

War Machine is the latest Hollywood survival movie that has already started creating a buzz on X (Twitter). The movie had a cinematic release on Feb. 12, 2026 in Australia and has a run time of about two hours and two minutes. It was released on Netflix on March 6, and this survival movie has ignited the fans on X.

War Machine, directed by Patrick Hughes starrs Alan Ritchson, who plays the role of Candidate 81. For the final round of the US Army Ranger Selection, 81 and his team's skills and training turn into a fight for survival when a mysterious alien robot crashes.

With only their fighting skills and survival training, their major goal is to turn into warriors and dismantle the alien robot threat. All this happens with no live ammunition as they are faced with a sudden threat while they are under-equipped.

Soon after its release, fans have rather claimed War Machine to be an 'honest' survival movie that gives a taste and style of that of 80s and 90s. Several fans referred to this as a classic survival movie that can is worth watching, but only once. This was because fans felt it was a good piece of art; it wasn't something revolutionary to the cinema.

Fans have compared this thriller movie to Predator as it gave off similar survival vibes. Here's what one of the users on Twitter (now X) stated: "It was fun, like a low-rent Predator with an ED209 flip chart."

Another user said, "New Releases: #WarMachine on Netflix. It stands well above the usual algorithmic garbage of Netflix action cinema. You can tell there's a handcrafted action director like Patrick Hughes behind it. A sort of Peter Berg meets Predator — it's solid enough that it deserved a big-screen release."

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: From Hello Bachhon To War Machine — Films, Web Stories To Watch

Another user commented, "I've been curious about Patrick Hughes' War Machine (known in Japan as War Machine: The Unknown Invader) ever since I saw the trailer. I was actually planning on watching the Xtro Blu-ray I just bought tonight, but since this started streaming today, I watched it first. Man, it was pretty great! It's exactly like Predator meets Metal Gear! Very 80s-90s vibes."

Lots of fans loved Ritchson as the main lead because of how perfectly he seemingly fit the role of Candidate 81. His bulky physique made him the best choice for a military survival movie. Here's what one of the users wrote, "#WarMachine Is A Dark Sci-Fi Action Thriller that Mixes Military Survival With Futuristic Warfare. The Story Follows Soldiers Facing A Deadly Threat Where Advanced Machines And Human Instincts Collide. #AlanRitchson Delivers A Powerful Lead Performance. His Physical Presence, Intensity And Action Sequences Carry The Film Strongly. He Perfectly Fits The Role Of A Tough Soldier Fighting Against Impossible Odds."

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story 2 Vs Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 8: Films Gain Pace On Second Weekend

Though fans liked how the story went, many were quick to call it predictable. This could possibly be because of the close vibes it had with the Predator mixed with Metal Gear. This made users predict deaths and the storyline halfway through the movie.

However, fans have had mixed reactions since its cinematic release, as not all were happy with its predictable storyline. Some fans even called it a 'forgettable movie' as it did not hold any special or unique act or cinematography. Since the Netflix release, a larger number of fans have expressed their honest reviews.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.