SS Rajamouli's Varanasi' May Release In Two Parts Amid Dhurandhar', 'Ramayana' Momentum

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is once again at the centre of speculation, with reports suggesting that his upcoming magnum opus Varanasi could be split into two parts, drawing comparisons to the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have been exploring the possibility of splitting the film into two parts instead of opting for a traditional sequel format. The decision is said to be driven by the film's expansive narrative, which requires a longer runtime to be presented effectively without compromising on detail.

Mounted on an estimated budget of around Rs 1,000 crore, Varanasi is already being positioned as one of the costliest Indian films ever made. “Three hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock,” states the report.

The conversation around a split format also stems from the impact of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned praise for its scale and layered storytelling. Rajamouli himself had lauded the film, saying it excelled in both “scale and soul,” and describing its “writing, casting, and technical execution” as “flawless,” while emphasizing its strong emotional core.

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Meanwhile, the buzz around Varanasi has intensified following recent international media coverage that reportedly revealed glimpses of the film's grand sets.

Adding to the excitement, a recent video posted by the maker's hinted at the film's possible release window. The clip suggested, “You'll see him in theatres by next Sri Rama Navami.” While this remains unconfirmed, it has sparked speculation about a festive release.

The project, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is described as a large-scale action-adventure with global settings. The film is expected to blend mythological elements with a contemporary storyline, making it one of the most ambitious ventures in Rajamouli's career.

Amid the growing speculation, Rajamouli has addressed the rumours in an earlier interaction with international media, making his stance clear. Dismissing the claims of a two-part release, he stated, “It's one complete ‘standalone' film.”

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While an official confirmation regarding the two-part structure is still awaited, the reported plan indicates a strategic shift in how large-scale stories are being presented, with Varanasi likely to follow a format that prioritizes narrative depth and scale.

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