Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Weekday Blues Continues, Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints This Amount

Ranveer-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impressive run at the box office, though Day 8 shows a clear slowdown after a record-breaking first week.

On Day 8, the film has collected around Rs 17.60 crore (India net) so far, taking its total to Rs 641.57 crore net and approximately Rs 766 crore gross in India, as per live estimates from Sacnilk. The film is currently playing across 10,405 shows, with an overall occupancy of about 25.2%.

The film had a massive start, opening with Rs 43 crore on Day 0, followed by a huge Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It maintained strong momentum over the first weekend, earning Rs 113 crore on Day 3 and peaking at Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4, which remains its highest single-day collection. However, like most big releases, collections began to drop during the weekdays, with Rs 65 crore on Day 5, Rs 56.60 crore on Day 6, and Rs 48.25 crore on Day 7. Day 8 has so far recorded its lowest numbers, reflecting the typical weekday dip.

In terms of occupancy, the Hindi version has recorded around 24.62% overall occupancy, with morning shows also at the same level, while afternoon, evening, and night show figures are still awaited. The Tamil version stands at 18.73% occupancy, Telugu at 21%, and Malayalam occupancy remains minimal with limited show presence.

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City-wise, Pune has reported the highest occupancy at 38%, followed by Jaipur at 32%, while NCR, Lucknow, and Chandigarh hover around 31%. On the lower end, Surat has recorded the lowest at 12%, with Hyderabad at 14% and Bhopal at 17%. Mumbai has maintained steady numbers at around 30%, while Bengaluru and Kolkata are in the 20–21% range.

Language-wise, Hindi continues to dominate with Rs 16.63 crore on Day 8 from 9,172 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 0.71 crore from 792 shows and Tamil with Rs 0.26 crore from 441 shows, while Malayalam contributes a smaller share.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in a high-stakes spy thriller alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Despite the Day 8 dip, the film remains on a strong footing overall and continues to outperform Dhurandhar Part 1 at the same stage, with significantly higher cumulative collections.

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