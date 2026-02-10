Sonu Sood Extends Film Offer To Rajpal Yadav After Actor's Surrender In Cheque-Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a long-pending cheque-bounce case, has received a show of support from fellow actor Sonu Sood, who has offered him a role in an upcoming film, as reported by NDTV.

Yadav's legal troubles relate to multiple cheque-bounce cases arising from a loan dispute that dates back more than a decade. The Delhi High Court recently declined to recall its earlier order directing the actor to surrender, noting that he had repeatedly failed to comply with court directions to clear the outstanding dues, which have reportedly mounted to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Following Yadav's surrender, Sood took to social media to announce that the comedian would be part of one of his forthcoming projects and would also receive a "small signing amount" to help him through the difficult period. In his post, Sood described Yadav as a "gifted actor" and urged producers, directors, and colleagues to come together and support Yadav.

Sood stressed that the gesture was not charity but a matter of dignity, saying it was important for the industry to ensure that Yadav did not feel isolated during a challenging phase of his life.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Several others from the film fraternity echoed similar sentiments. Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary expressed solidarity with Yadav, highlighting his contribution to Indian cinema and appealing to the industry to extend collective support.

It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.

As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help… — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 10, 2026

Political support also followed, with Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD), announcing financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh for Yadav's family. In a post on X, he said the contribution was being made out of empathy and solidarity during a difficult time.

मुझे अभी मेरे बड़े भाई राव इंदरजीत यादव जी की पोस्ट के माध्यम से माननीय राजपाल यादव जी के परिवार की पीड़ा के विषय में जानकारी प्राप्त हुई।

इस अत्यंत कठिन समय में मैं और मेरा पूरा JJD (जन शक्ति जनता दल) परिवार, उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ पूरी संवेदना और मजबूती से खड़ा है।



मानवीय… pic.twitter.com/IG4iblPRRq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 10, 2026

The gesture comes after Yadav, known for his comic roles in films such as Phir Hera Pheri and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, surrendered after the High Court made it clear that the law applies equally to all and that no special consideration could be given based on profession or background.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma had expressed strong disapproval of the actor's repeated non-compliance and rejected a plea seeking more time to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd., observing that court orders could not be ignored without consequences.

