Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Look Fuels $35,000 Listings for Zara T-Shirts

Zara T-shirts like the one worn by pop star Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl have surfaced on resale platforms with asking prices in the thousands of euros, hours after the garments were distributed to staff at the world's largest fashion retailer.

The tops were handed out on Monday to a limited number of employees at Inditex SA, Zara's parent company, following Bad Bunny's show on Sunday. T-shirts accompanied with a thank-you note from the artist have appeared on resale platforms including Vinted and eBay, with some sellers asking as much as €30,000 ($35,673).

A spokesperson for Arteixo, Spain-based Inditex declined to comment on the resales.

Zara collaborated with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, “purely to help make Benito's vision complete,” the company said in a statement, adding that it had dressed his dancers, band and orchestra as well. “The guardrobe never had any intention to commercially” be sold, it said.

The eye-catching amounts in the listings underline a shift in Zara's brand positioning. Inditex's flagship label has spent years pushing upmarket, raising prices and partnering with designers and cultural figures in a bid to move the fast-fashion brand closer to the world of high fashion and celebrity.

Bad Bunny's role in the Super Bowl also underscores Zara's growing cultural reach in the US, a key market for the group, where the artist's influence spans Latino and non-Latino consumers alike.

Zara is investing in large-format flagship stores in key US cities like New York, Los Angeles and Miami, using new openings, renovations and relocations to create premium, digitally-infused shopping experiences.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.