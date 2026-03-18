Sara Ali Khan Can Visit Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples After Submitting Proof Of Faith: BKTC

If film actress Sara Ali Khan submits an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan, she will be granted entry to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman said, "Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma—and who provide a written declaration stating, 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva'—are all welcome." A few days ago, the BKTC had unanimously approved a proposal to ban the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temple complexes.

When Dwivedi was specifically asked about the actress, who has visited the shrine multiple times and even did a film "Kedarnath," he remarked, "If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan." He further informed that the BKTC has already drafted a standardised format for this affidavit.

It is noteworthy that during a meeting of the committee's board on March 10, a proposal to prohibit the entry of non-Sanatanis into the temple complexes and garbhagrihas (sanctum sanctorums) of Badrinath and Kedarnath was unanimously approved.

Dwivedi stated that this proposal has since been forwarded to the Uttarakhand government. On preparations for the Char Dham Yatra (pilgrimage), scheduled to commence next month, he said preparations are proceeding in full swing. Within a span of just 10 days, up until March 16, more than 6 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage to the four holy shrines, the chairman said.

This year's Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on April 19, coinciding with the Akshaya Tritiya festival. The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will be opened on the same day, whereas those of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 and Kedarnath Dham's on April 22.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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