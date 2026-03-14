Oscars 2026: When And Where To Watch 98th Academy Awards In India

The countdown to Oscars 2026 has begun, with cinema lovers around the world preparing for Hollywood's biggest night. The 98th Academy Awards will celebrate the best films and performances of the past year, bringing together actors, filmmakers and artists from across the global film industry.

For Indian audiences eager to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about the date, time and where to watch the ceremony live.

Date And Venue

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Popular television host and comedian Conan O'Brien will return to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year, bringing his trademark humour and lively stage presence back to the Oscars stage.

When To Watch In India

Because of the time difference between the United States and India, the live broadcast will air in India early the next morning.

Oscars 2026 schedule for Indian viewers:

Red carpet coverage: 3:30 a.m. IST, March 16

Main ceremony: 4:30 a.m. IST, March 16

For viewers who miss the early morning telecast, the ceremony will also have a repeat broadcast at 9:00 p.m. IST on the same day.

ALSO: Oscars 2026: Who Is Conan O'Brien? All You Need To Know About The Host

Where To Watch The Oscars In India

Indian audiences can watch the ceremony through both television and digital platforms.

Live telecast and streaming options include:

Star Movies and Colors Infinity – Television broadcast

JioHotstar and Star Movies – Live streaming of the ceremony and red carpet

In the United States, the event will air on ABC, while international viewers can access streaming through platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Priyanka Chopra Among Presenters

One of the highlights for Indian fans this year is the presence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will join a star-studded lineup of presenters at the ceremony. Other confirmed presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal and Nicole Kidman.

Priyanka has previously spoken about the honour of being part of the Oscars, once saying that representing Indian talent on such a global platform is “a proud and special moment.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Join Hollywood A-Listers At Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party

Top Contenders This Year

The awards race is expected to be intense. Ryan Coogler's Sinners leads the nominations with 16 nods, setting a new record for this year's ceremony. Close behind is Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme has earned nine nominations.

With major stars, historic nominations and global attention, Oscars 2026 promises a spectacular celebration of cinema — and fans in India can catch every moment live from their screens.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.