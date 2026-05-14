Karuppu Release Update: Trisha Krishnan Film’s 9 AM Shows Cancelled — Makers Respond

Trisha Krishnan's Tamil film Karuppu saw sudden cancellation of its scheduled screenings despite approval from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for special 9 AM shows. The unexpected move left theatre owners and fans confused just ahead of the film's release, raising questions over the last-minute disruption.

Taking to X on Thursday, Film producer SR Prabhu announced the sudden cancellation of the scheduled 9 AM screenings for the upcoming movie Karuppu, citing "unavoidable reasons" and issued a formal apology: "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Director RJ Balaji has broken his silence regarding the sudden cancellation of early morning shows for Karuppu. While the specific nature of the setback remains unclear, Balaji acknowledged the production's difficult journey.

"Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

Broadway Cinemas has officially confirmed the cancellation of the 9 AM screenings for the film Karuppu on Thursday, May 14, 2026, echoing an earlier announcement by producer SR Prabhu.

About the Movie

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a fantasy action drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film explores themes of divine justice and social equity, blending mythology-driven storytelling with a socially relevant narrative.

The recently released trailer depicts a grim reality where corrupt legal systems exploit the underprivileged, setting the stage for the arrival of Karuppusamy, a deity of justice who takes human form to protect the helpless and restore societal balance.

The film also features notable performances from Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Anagha Maaya Ravi in pivotal roles.

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