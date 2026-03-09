Dhurandhar 2' Sets New Benchmark In Premiere Bookings, Overtakes Stree 2' Record

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is already evident at the box office ahead of its official release. The upcoming action thriller starring Ranveer Singh has recorded strong advance bookings for its paid preview screenings, signalling strong audience interest in the sequel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film's advance bookings for the paid premiere shows on March 18 opened recently and witnessed an overwhelming response within hours. Early reports suggest that more than 1.2 lakh tickets were sold for the preview screenings across the country. These sales have already generated over Rs 13 crore, making them among the strongest advance bookings for a Hindi film's premiere shows.

With this achievement, the film has reportedly surpassed the advance premiere collection of Stree 2, which previously held the record for the largest Bollywood preview booking numbers.

Multiplex chains and urban centres have contributed significantly to the strong sales figures. Ticketing platforms reported that bookings rose sharply as soon as they opened, with thousands of seats being booked in a short span of time. The Hindi 2D version has seen the highest demand, accounting for the majority of the tickets sold so far.

The film is being released as a pan-India project and will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This wider release strategy is expected to help the film reach a larger audience across different regions of the country.

International markets have also shown encouraging signs. In North America, advance bookings for the premiere shows have already crossed $537,000 (approximately Rs 5 crore) across more than 550 locations and over 1,000 scheduled shows. More than 33,000 tickets have already been sold in the region, and with less than two weeks remaining before release, the number is expected to increase further.

Including early pre-sales, advance bookings on the opening day in the United States have reportedly reached approximately $765,000 (about Rs 7 crore). Meanwhile, advance sales for the film's first weekend in the region have already crossed $1.45 million (around Rs 13.38 crore).

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled a day earlier. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Strong advance bookings and the excitement created by the trailer have raised expectations that the film could open big at the box office.

