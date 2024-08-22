Uproar In Assam Assembly Over Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024

The autumn session of the Assam Assembly erupted into chaos on Thursday as opposition MPs staged a dramatic walkout in protest against the government's proposed compulsory Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Bill. The tension unfolded after the Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, rejected three adjournment motions put forward by the opposition.

The session saw an intense confrontation as members from Congress, AIUDF, CPI (M), and Raijor Dal moved to the well of the house, brandishing placards and shouting slogans to voice their concerns. Their objections were sparked by the rejection of motions aimed at discussing pressing issues, including high smart meter charges, a recent attack on a national-level minor athlete, and a controversial proposal restricting land transactions between different communities.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticised the government's handling of electricity charges, describing them as exorbitant and detrimental to the poor. Saikia argued that electricity is a basic necessity, and that the issue requires immediate attention.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam opposed the government's stance on land transactions, arguing that restrictions based on religion violate constitutional rights. He accused the government of engaging in polarising politics and attempting to divide communities.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi condemned the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing inadequate police action in a recent high-profile assault case and the alleged threat of bombings by the ULFA (I).