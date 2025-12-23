Top Scams Of 2025: Dabba Trading, Digital Arrests, Deepfake Menace, And More

With the closing bell for 2025 just days away from being rung, it is safe to say that it has been one hell of a rollercoaster ride for everyone. From wars, to space missions, to unprecedented celebrity engagements, what hasn't 2025 made us witness?

World Cup dreams were achieved, gender roles broken, and so were certain weddings. India's clocked a high GDP growth despite the 'force' being against it, start ups boomed, crorepatis sculpted, and some of those crores... extorted.

Sorry to break the sunny streak, but 2025 had a more unwelcome, hostile and dangerous front gaining momentum, creeping up discreetly, and fooling even the smartest of us — digital scams.

From 'Digital Arrests' scams to 'Deep Fake Videos' of politicians and celebrities extorting money for investment schemes and from Myanmar's slave compound scam to Crypto scams, 2025 saw it all. Here is a brief run down of some of the biggest and sharpest scams in 2025: