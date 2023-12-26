Year-Ender 2023: SRK's 'Jawan', Salman's 'Tiger 3' Among Most Googled Movies In India

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', which raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide in its opening weekend is the superstar's third hit movie in 2023 after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Along with box office, SRK dominated Google's trending searches as well. In Google Trends' 'Year in Search 2023' list, 'Jawan' is the 'most Googled' movie in India, while 'Pathaan' takes the fifth spot.

According to Google, the lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year. Take a look at the 10 most popular movies of 2023, according to Google: