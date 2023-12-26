Year-Ender 2023: SRK's 'Jawan', Salman's 'Tiger 3' Among Most Googled Movies In India
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', which raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide in its opening weekend is the superstar's third hit movie in 2023 after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.
Along with box office, SRK dominated Google's trending searches as well. In Google Trends' 'Year in Search 2023' list, 'Jawan' is the 'most Googled' movie in India, while 'Pathaan' takes the fifth spot.
According to Google, the lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year. Take a look at the 10 most popular movies of 2023, according to Google:
Jawan
Billed as a "high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", 'Jawan' stars Shah Rukh Khan in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. 'Jawan' tallied Rs 1,103.27 crore at the worldwide box office, according to the makers. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Gadar 2
Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' saw Sunny Deol reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh from 2001's 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The film, which hit the screens in August, turned out to be a sleeper hit with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection, much like its predecessor 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2001.
The movie also features Ameesha Patel returning to the big screen as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.
Oppenheimer
'Oppenheimer' is the Cillian Murphy-led biopic of the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The 180-minute-long film was released in theatres on July 21. It has emerged as one of the biggest-grossing films of the year. The movie has earned USD 950 million at the worldwide box office, a rare feat for an R-rated biographical drama based on the life of a scientist.
Adipurush
'Adipurush', which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravan).
The big-budget multilingual saga was panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among a few others.
Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie 'Pathaan', which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It breached the Rs 1,000-crore gross mark worldwide in March. Its overall earnings now stand at Rs 1,026 crore.
The Kerala Story
Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and were recruited by the terror group, Islamic State (IS). It is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie had polarised the political discourse in the country and many states had stopped screening it, fearing communal tension.
Jailer
Rajinikanth returned to the silver screen as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in the hugely anticipated action flick 'Jailer'. The movie also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Leo
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' was released in cinema halls on October 19. The Tamil action thriller opened to mixed reviews, but emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 with over Rs 500 crore in worldwide box office collection. It stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Tiger 3
Tiger 3, set after the events of 'Pathaan', is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows the eponymous spy played by Salman Khan, as he races against time to save his family and country.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It was released on November 12, to coincide with Diwali.
Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is a Tamil action blockbuster, which was released in January. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.