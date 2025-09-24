Delhi Man Loses Rs 23 Crore In 30 Days: What Is 'Digital Arrest' And How Can You Protect Yourself

A 78-year-old retired banker from Delhi, Naresh Malhotra, lost his entire life savings in a sophisticated cyber scam known as a “digital arrest.”

The month-long fraud, which began on Aug. 1, robbed Malhotra of his savings of Rs 23 crore. The fraud began when Malhotra received a call from someone posing as a telecom executive, claiming his Aadhaar had been used to activate a number tied to terror funding.

The call was then transferred to fraudsters impersonating Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who threatened him with fabricated charges of terrorism. Fearing arrest, Malhotra was coerced into transferring large sums of money.

Despite the government’s repeated warnings, such crimes are only increasing. Digital financial frauds surged to Rs 4,245 crore across 2.4 million cases between April and January of 2024–25, according to Finance Ministry data presented in the Rajya Sabha in March.