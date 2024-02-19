Supreme Court Directs SpiceJet To Clear Credit Suisse Arrears By March 15

The Supreme Court directed SpiceJet Ltd. on Monday to pay $1.25 million to Credit Suisse AG before March 15 in order to clear out its arrears before the next date of hearing.

Appearing for Credit Suisse, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah that as of Feb. 15, the budget carrier was in default of $1.25 million.

"We're giving you a long rope, don't take any risks in this matter," the apex court told SpiceJet.

The $1.25-million amount in arrears was disputed by SpiceJet on the ground that the dues have been paid, though belatedly. "There is no scope of any belated payment in this case. Therefore, Credit Suisse is justified in saying that the amounts have not been paid," the bench said.

Referring to last week's reports that SpiceJet is submitting a bid for GoAir's revival, the top court questioned why, even after having such a cushion, the payments were not being made.

It directed SpiceJet Chairperson Ajay Singh to be present before the court on the next date of hearing in the third week of March.