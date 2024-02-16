SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways Submit Joint Bid For Go First

SpiceJet Ltd.'s Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, has submitted a joint bid with Busy Bee Airways Pvt. to take over Go First.

"SpiceJet's role as the operating partner for the new airline involves providing essential staff, services, and industry expertise," the low-cost carrier said in a press release on Friday.

The collaboration will lead to improved cost management, revenue growth and a stronger position in the market, it said.