Rapido Rider To Royal Wedding: ED Exposes Dazzling Money Trail Behind Taj Udaipur Extravaganza

In a probe loaded with unexpected turns, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has traced a stunning money trail from a Rapido bike rider's bank account to a lavish destination wedding at Udaipur's Taj Aravalli Resort.

The wedding, linked to Gujarat youth political figure Aditya Zula, took place in November 2024 — but the source of the funds used for the luxury event has triggered serious questions.

During its investigation into the 1xBet illegal betting racket, the ED found that the Rapido rider's account had received deposits worth an unbelievable Rs 331.36 crore between August 2024 and April 2025.

More than Rs 1 crore from this account was allegedly spent on the Udaipur wedding, despite the driver having no connection to either the bride or the groom.

Officials say the account functioned as a mule — receiving deposits from various unidentified sources and sending the money out almost immediately to other suspicious accounts.

One of these trails leads to a bank account linked with illegal betting operations. The ED is now tracking additional origins and destinations of these transactions.

Investigators believe the use of a third-party account may have been an attempt to hide the real source of the money and avoid scrutiny. The scale of the deposits and the casual misuse of the driver’s account have left officials stunned.

A senior ED officer cautioned that such trends are becoming common, noting that many people hand over their account access thinking it’s harmless, only to later face legal consequences when the account is used to move proceeds of crime.

This case highlights how mule accounts are increasingly being used to finance high-end celebrations and other costly events, turning unsuspecting individuals into the financial front for illicit operations.

ED’s Advisory to the Public:

Never share bank account details, debit or credit cards, UPI, or net-banking access.

Do not sign cheques or financial documents for unknown persons.

Report any unusual deposits, withdrawals, or attempts to misuse your account.

Be cautious of people offering money to use your financial identity.

Verify mobile numbers issued in your name at the government portal tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in and deactivate numbers you do not use.

The case continues to unfold as the ED pieces together how a motorbike rider's modest bank account became the route to a millionaire-style wedding.