Western Carriers IPO Subscribed 21% So Far On Day One

The initial public offering of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. has been subscribed 0.21 times after it opened for bidding on Friday. The company is looking to mop up Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.

The price band has been set at Rs 163–172 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 18. The listing is expected to take place on Sept. 23. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,754 crore.

WCIL is a multi-modal, rail-focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company. The company offers fully customisable, multi-modal logistics solutions encompassing road, rail, water, and air transportation and a tailored range of value-added services.

It raised Rs 147.9 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, a day ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted approximately 86 lakh shares at Rs 172 apiece to 15 anchor investors.