Western Carriers IPO Subscribed 21% So Far On Day One
The IPO has been subscribed 0.21 times as of 11:03 a.m. on Friday.
The initial public offering of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. has been subscribed 0.21 times after it opened for bidding on Friday. The company is looking to mop up Rs 492.9 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 92.9 crore.
The price band has been set at Rs 163–172 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 18. The listing is expected to take place on Sept. 23. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,754 crore.
It raised Rs 147.9 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, a day ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted approximately 86 lakh shares at Rs 172 apiece to 15 anchor investors.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 13.
Issue closes: Sept. 18.
Issue price: Rs 163–172 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 400 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 92.9 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 492.9 crore.
Business Overview
WCIL, which commenced operations in 2011, is a multi-modal, rail-focused, 4PL asset-light logistics company. The company offers fully customisable, multi-modal logistics solutions encompassing road, rail, water, and air transportation and a tailored range of value-added services.
The company has long-standing relationships with customers across varied sectors such as metals, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, engineering, oil and gas, and retail.
The company's domestic and export-import market share, based upon its container volumes handled, stood at 6% and 2%, respectively, in fiscal 2023.
The company provides chartering services to overseas destinations, stevedoring services at Indian ports, and coastal movement of cargo within India. It specialises in combining rail with road movements through an asset-light business model.
Western Carriers IPO Subscription Status
Institutional investors: Nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Retail investors: 0.40 times or 40%.