Logistics Firm Western Carriers Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 163-172 Per Share

Western Carriers (India) Ltd.'s initial public offering will open this week at a price band of Rs 163-172 per share. The IPO of the Kolkata-based firm consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54 lakh equity shares.

The OFS consists of the sale of equity by Rajendra Sethia, the promoter of the company. JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the book-running lead managers on the issue.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 87 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples, according to the company.

The proposed public offering will open on Sept. 13 and close on Sept. 18. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on Sept. 12. The logistics company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.