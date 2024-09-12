Western Carriers Raises Rs 147.9 Crore From Anchor Investors

Western Carriers (India) Ltd. raised Rs 147.9 crore from anchor investors on Thursday a day ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted approximately 86 lakh shares at Rs 172 apiece to 15 anchor investors.

It included investors such as Kotak Business Cycle Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co., Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. and Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund.

Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund secured 5.81% of the allocation, while Kotak Business Cycle Fund and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance netted 11.61% each.

Four domestic mutual funds applied through a total of six schemes, Western Carriers said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 46.5% of the anchor portion of Rs 68.7 crore.