Tata Capital IPO GMP Signals Muted Listing For The Biggest IPO Of 2025 As Subscription Enters Its Final Day

The company aims to raise over Rs 15,000 crore from the primary market via its IPO. The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 15,511.87 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore shares worth Rs 6,846 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.

One of India’s largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), Tata Capital has kept the price band for the IPO between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,996. The maximum lot size is 13 (equating to 598 shares), amounting to an investment of Rs 1,94,948. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,944. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,04,732.

Out of the 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, 9,49,24,856 shares are allocated to QIBs, 7,11,93,642 are allocated to NIIs, 16,61,18,498 are earmarked for Retail investors, and 12,00,000 are reserved for the Employee Reserved category.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are all the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar.

The initial public offer had received 39% subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.

As part of the issue, promoter group Tata Sons will divest up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.6 crore shares through the OFS route. The company will also issue up to 21 crore shares via a primary raise.

The company has raised investments of Rs 4,641.83 crore from large institutions under the pre-IPO anchor round held on October 3. The anchor lock-in period end date for 50% shares is November 8, whereas the anchor lock-in period end date for the remaining shares is January 7, 2026.