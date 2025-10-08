IPO GMP Today: LG Electronics Vs Tata Capital; Two Blockbuster Listings On The Cards?

The initial public offerings (IPO)s of Tata Capital Ltd. and LG Electronics India Ltd. are currently in focus among investors.

With both bidding windows still open, grey market activity has picked up. Traders are closely monitoring the grey market premium (GMP), a key indicator of market sentiment and expected listing performance.

The Rs 11,607.01 crore IPO of LG Electronics India was fully subscribed on Day 1, whereas the public issue of Tata Capital is nearly fully subscribed (0.9 times) on its final day.

The Tata Capital IPO, which opened for subscription on October 6, will remain active until October 8. LG Electronics India followed with its IPO launch on October 7, which will close on October 9.

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP indicates for these IPOs: