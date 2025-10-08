LG Electronics IPO GMP Remains Strong After Issue Gets Fully Subscribed On Day 1

The much-anticipated IPO of Electronics giant LG India, which was launched on Tuesday, October 7, was fully subscribed on the first day itself.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 7,44,97,813 against the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.

The LG Electronics India IPO is one of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market. The IPO of LG Electronics India is looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

After receiving a stellar response from investors on the first day, grey market investors are showing keen interest in the IPO with the current GMP suggesting potential double-digit listing gains. The grey market premium for the mainboard issue topped the 'Business and Finance' trending chart on Tuesday and had soared even before the launch of the IPO.

Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band, and offer size, among others, as bidding enters its second day.