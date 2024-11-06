Swiggy IPO Subscribed 4% So Far On Day One, Check GMP

The initial public offering of Swiggy Ltd. has been subscribed 0.04 times as of 10:54 a.m. on its first day of bidding on Wednesday. The grey market premium of Swiggy was Rs 12 as of 7:58 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Swiggy's IPO is aimed at raising a total of Rs 11,327.4 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares valued at Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,828.4 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share, with a minimum application size of 38 shares. This takes the minimum investment amount for retail investors to Rs 14,820. For non-institutional investors or NIIs, the minimum investment requirement is 14 lots (532 shares) at Rs 2,07,480. Big NIIs, also referred to as bNIIs, will need to apply for at least 68 lots (2,584 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,760.

The food-delivery business raised Rs 5,085 crore by allocating 13.03 crore shares to high-profile anchor investors, including Fidelity and Blackrock, with sizeable participation from domestic investors.