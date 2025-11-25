Sudeep Pharma IPO Day Three: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP

Sudeep Pharma Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 6.2 times so far on the third and final day. The IPO was subscribed over five times on the second day, led by demand from non-institutional and retail investors.

The IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 563-593 per share.

Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Shanil Sujit Bhayani and Avani Sujit Bhayani are the promoter selling shareholders offloading stakes in the OFS segment.

ICICI Securities Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done tentatively on Nov. 26. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Nov. 26, and it will be credited to the demat account will be done on Nov. 27. Sudeep Pharma will list on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 28.