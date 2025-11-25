Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Enters Its Final Day

Sudeep Pharma Ltd., a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals, and speciality nutrition ingredients, which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21, will conclude its subscription period on November 25.

According to BSE, investors bid for 5,38,15,050 shares against the 1,05,64,926 on offer, subscribing 5.09 times so far. The interest in the IPO is led by demand from non-institutional investors who have subscribed 12 times, followed by Retail investors who have subscribed 4.97 times so far.

As the subscription concludes today, investors are keeping a watch on the grey market premium for the mainboard issue, as it tops the 'business and finance' trending charts, indicating strong interest among investors.

Here’s a look at the key details about Sudeep Pharma IPO, including the latest GMP, price band, allotment date, where to verify allotment, listing details and more.