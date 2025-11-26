Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India
The share allotment status for the Sudeep Pharma IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Sudeep Pharma IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 28.
According to BSE, investors bid for 99,01,00,150 shares against the 1,05,64,926 on offer, subscribing 93.72 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors who have subscribed 213.08 times, followed by non-institutional investors who have subscribed 116.72 times so far.
Investors can check the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The Sudeep Pharma IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 895 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares aggregating Rs 95 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 1.35 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.
The IPO price band was set at Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share.
ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.
How To Check Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Sudeep Pharma Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "SUDEEPPHRM" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Sudeep Pharma Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Sudeep Pharma IPO - Use Of Proceeds
Sudeep Pharma intends to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO for two main purposes. A portion of the funds will be used for capital expenditure, specifically to procure machinery for its production line at the Nandesari Facility I. The remaining proceeds are planned for general corporate purposes.
About Sudeep Pharma
Sudeep Pharma Ltd. was founded in 1989. The company operates in over 100 countries. It operates six manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 50,000 MT, producing minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium and sodium. Its portfolio includes more than 200 products, serving customers across the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition sectors.
Financials
Sudeep Pharma Ltd. reported total income of Rs 511.33 crore for the financial year ended March 31, compared to Rs 465.38 crore in the previous fiscal. Profit after tax rose to Rs 138.69 crore in FY25 from Rs 133.15 crore in the preceding financial year.