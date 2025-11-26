Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Sudeep Pharma IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Friday, November 28.

According to BSE, investors bid for 99,01,00,150 shares against the 1,05,64,926 on offer, subscribing 93.72 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors who have subscribed 213.08 times, followed by non-institutional investors who have subscribed 116.72 times so far.

Investors can check the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

The Sudeep Pharma IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 895 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares aggregating Rs 95 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 1.35 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.

The IPO price band was set at Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.