Steamhouse India Files Updated IPO Papers With SEBI For Rs 425 Crore Issue

Steamhouse India Ltd., an industrial steam and gas supplier, has submitted its updated draft red herring prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering.

The proposed IPO size is Rs 425 crore, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of shares aggregating up to Rs 80 crore by promoter Vishal Sanwarprasad Budhia, according to the UDRHP.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment, capital expenditure for capacity expansion at the Ankleshwar Facility (Phase 3) and Panoli Facility (Phase 2), setting up a new steam-generation unit in Dahej SEZ, and general corporate purposes.

The company had earlier filed its draft papers confidentially in July 2025 and received SEBI’s observations on October 14. This confidential filing allowed financial details to remain undisclosed until closer to listing.

Ahead of the IPO, Steamhouse India may conduct a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 15 crore, which would be adjusted against the fresh issue size if undertaken.