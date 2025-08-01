Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Bachchan, SRK-Backed Firm's Issue Subscribed Over 11.67 Times On Day 3 — Check GMP

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd.'s initial offer has been subscribed 11.67 times on the third day. Friday is the final day to bid for the company's shares.

The Rs 792-crore initial public offering has been subscribed over 10 times as of the end of the second day of the issue.

The price band is set at Rs 140-150 per share for the three-day IPO, which only comprises fresh issue with no offer for sale. The minimum application lot size is 100 shares.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd.'s shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. The real estate developer allotted 1.58 crore shares at Rs 150 apiece to 16 anchor investors.

The proceeds will be used for investment in subsidiaries Richfeel Real Estate Pvt., Dhyan Projects Pvt. and Tryksha Real Estate Pvt. for part-funding development and construction cost of ongoing projects and general corporate purposes, as per the draft red herring prospectus.